Kane Brown is a lean, mean, singing machine. Though the star was already sporting a strong physique, he decided to undergo a strict fitness and nutrition journey and is now showing off the insane results of his discipline.

In a photo comparison shared to social media, Brown is posing in the bathroom mirror.

The photo on the left was taken on April 1 2025, according to the caption. The "Backseat Driver" singer has solid muscle mass on his body. He's bulky, but strong.

The photo on the right, however, shows a much leaner version of Brown. The country hitmaker is lifting his shirt to reveal his six-pack of abdominal muscles, and his waistline is noticeably more narrow. Even his shoulders and biceps look more defined in the second picture, and his jawline appears to be sharper.

"I've been super dedicated to fitness and health," he writes in the caption. "I would love others to come on this journey with me."

How Did Kane Brown Lose Weight?

Getting to this level of low body fat is no easy task. The fitness junkies call this a "body recomp," short for body recomposition. To go from Brown's photo on the left to the one on the right in less than eight weeks requires a caloric deficit, high protein, strength training and a heck of a lot of discipline and willpower.

The "Body Talk" hitmaker shared a few of his health and fitness tips while responding to fans in the comments section of his post.

"Meat and veggies," he writes to a fan who asked what he eats. "If I eat carbs I eat them early in the day so they are gone by the time I go to sleep. I don't eat after 8PM either."

When asked about drinking alcohol, he says he doesn't.

"It won't kill you but if you workout alcohol is the worst for muscle recovery," Brown says. "I need my tequila for shows but I've been going dry lately."

Brown kickstarted his journey with a 60-hour fast. During that time he only drank water and coffee. He said that process alone will knock five to seven pounds off and "kill some bad cells."

This process of destroying unhealthy cells is called autophagy, and there's research that claims short-term fasting can help push the body into this cleansing state.

