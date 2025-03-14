Kane Brown's wife Katelyn is back on social media after a lengthy absence, and while she's not 100 percent herself at the moment, she says she is doing better than she was.

According to a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (March 13), the entire Brown family — including the children, Kingsley, Kodi and baby Krewe — have been battling the flu.

They've been laying low at their home as a result.

"I haven't been on here much because the fam was hit with the flu and it has been so hard!" Katelyn explains on the video. "Luckily, we are finally getting better."

Despite Katelyn being on the mend, the illness has left its mark on her — literally.

She revealed a massive bruise on her forearm that is about the size and shape of an egg. The purple, yellow and green blob is the result of an IV she must have received to keep her hydrated while being sick.

"IV gone wrong and my arm is looking real ugly lol," she shares.

A screenshot of Katelyn Brown's Instagram stories revealing a massive bruise on her forearm. katelynbrown via Instagram loading...

According to Katelyn's post, her country star husband was the first in the family to come down with the flu and, as it turns out, it was the best case scenario timing-wise.

"Kane got it first so he is good to go thank god because tonight's the first night of the High Road Tour," she says.

"But the rest of us are slowly recovering! Stay healthy!"

Brown launched his lengthy The High Road Tour on Thursday night, March 13, at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., which will keep him from playing caretaker for the family while they recover.

Ultimately, the tour will take him all over the United States and overseas for the next seven months. He'll wrap things up in London at OVO Arena Wembley on Oct. 10. The tour is in promotion of his The High Road album, which came out in January.