Birthday month continues in Brown household: Just days after Kane Brown turned 30 years old, his oldest child, Kingsley Rose, is celebrating a birthday of her own.

Kingsley -- who is the oldest child of the country singe and his wife Katelyn -- tuns four years old on Monday (Oct. 30), but her parents were celebrating a little bit early on social media on Sunday (Oct. 29.) They jointly shared an Instagram reel spotlighting their daughter's sweetest moments through the years, starting with their trip to the hospital when she was born.

From there, we see Kingsley as a newborn in her mom's arms, a growing infant cuddling with her dad and a little girl getting more playful and energetic all the time. The video montage is set to Lee Ann Womack's classic "I Hope You Dance," as the spread of photos and videos takes viewers through the four years of Kingsley's life so far.

"Happiest birthdays to the most beautiful, sweet, precious little girl," Katelyn gushed in the post's caption. "I am SOOOO lucky to be your mommy...you are so special and I love you more than words can say.

"Happy birthday my little best friend!" she concluded.

It's not yet clear what kind of party celebration the Browns have in mind for Kingsley's big birthday, but they've already been living it up in other ways. On her Instagram Stories, Katelyn documented a family trip to Universal Orlando Resort for Kingsley's birthday weekend. There, Kingsley rode rides, chowed down on a plate of chocolate-covered strawberries and hung out with her little sister, the couple's second daughter Kodi Jane.

However, Katelyn is something of an expert when it comes to elaborate, custom parties, so it's more than likely she's got something planned to celebrate her daughter's fourth birthday. Most recently, the country singer's wife was the brains behind his "RIP to Kane's 20s"-themed costume party. Early on this year, Katelyn threw an unforgettable rodeo-themed first birthday bash for their younger daughter, Kodi.