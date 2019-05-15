Kane Brown turned to social media to share his support for his wife, Katelyn Jae, after her college graduation on Saturday (May 11).

Katelyn Jae graduated Berklee College of Music alongside Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott, both of whom received honorary doctorates.

Brown shared his excitement via Instagram, posting a video of Katelyn Jae walking across the stage to receive her diploma. He even joked that she was "legally blonde."

His wife also turned to Instagram to write a heartfelt post about her experience in college. She called her graduation a day she will never forget and shared that finishing her education was the most rewarding thing she has done for herself.

"This was the best decision of my life!! I spent a lot of days trying to get good WiFi on the bus to turn in assignments, or sitting finishing homework watching everyone else have fun around me, or thinking do I actually need to do this?" she writes.

Katelyn Jae goes on to say that she had to ask for help along the way. It wasn't easy, and she needed some extra encouragement.

"Here I am on cloud 9 and got to walk across the stage with our daughter and cannot wait to teach her one day to be a strong, independent woman and that she can do anything she wants to in this world!!!" she adds.

She and Brown shared in April that they are expecting their first child, and revealed that it's a girl in early May.

Katelyn Jae goes on to thank her college and husband for the help. She also shares that the oldest person who graduated in her class was 65, and she urges her followers to remember that it is never too late for them, either.

She later shared via Instagram Stories that Brown threw her the best graduation party, which included balloons and Disney princesses Belle and Ariel. She even had a princess cake and rainbow macaroons before the party concluded with dancing and a bonfire.

