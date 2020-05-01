Kane Brown and wife Katelyn’s life definitely turned upside down when they welcomed their daughter Kingsley into the world last October. But there is no doubt, these two still have some major moves.

On Monday (April 27), the couple headed to Instagram to show off a recent TikTok challenge in which they did some impressive moves with the joining of their hands.

“I have to say I’m proud of myself,” Katelyn writes alongside the video. “For not being the most coordinated person, I’d like to give myself a pat on the back for this one.”

And while their joint moves were impressive, the couple also used the post as the perfect opportunity to send some sweet sentiments to one another.

“I’m so ready to be out of the house,” Kane Brown writes alongside the video, referring to the continuing quarantine in light of the spread of the coronavirus. “At least I’m spending it with you.”

On Wednesday (April 29), Brown also used his current downtime to show off their baby girl, Kingsley, and just how much she is growing up these days.

“An update on baby king,” writes Kane, who recently released his new single “Cool Again” following the success of his latest No. 1 hit “Homesick.”

"She steals her daddy’s heart more and more every day.”

How sweet is that?

Earlier this month, Brown made news after he released a new song called “Last Time I Say Sorry” with superstar John Legend. The two performed the song during the recent CBS special, ACM Presents: Our Country.

Kane Brown Has More Songs Coming About His Baby Girl