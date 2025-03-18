Kane Brown Can’t Play a Concert Without This One Thing …

If Kane Brown has a concert scheduled, just know that before he got onstage, he definitely played Xbox until the moment it was time to go on.

CMT asked the country star about his must-haves backstage on tour, and he has a few necessities.

Well, mostly just his gaming device.

"Over here, this is what I cannot leave [home] without, my Xbox," Brown says, walking over to his Xbox in the video below.

"And I'm not even going to lie, this is the Xbox that they just bought for me, because I left my last one in L.A."

Brown has said in the past that he is extremely good at the video game Call of Duty. How good? He swears he is in the top 0 percent in the world, so he's, like, really good.

Backstage pre-show, he plays NBA 2K, as well. He even jokingly told CMT in their interview that they needed to quit filming, because he wanted to play his game before his show.

An Xbox retails at $499, so whoever found the one Brown left behind at his previous concert got really lucky.

Kane Brown's 2025 The High Road Tour kicked off recently, so he'll have plenty of time to keep his top player position in Call of Duty. Up next are shows in Oregon and Idaho before he rolls north to Canada.

His schedule is packed until nearly the end of the year, but he'll get time at home in Nashville when he plays back-to-back shows in April. He's also got some breaks. The High Road Tour is promoting Brown's 2025 album, which came out in January.

