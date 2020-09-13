Kane Brown’s Grandfather Dies at 65

Kane Brown has lost his grandfather, Steve Allen Brown, who died on Friday (Sept. 11) at the age of 65.

The elder Brown was the father of the singer’s mom Tabatha Brown (described in his obituary as his "favorite daughter"), and both Kane and his infant daughter Kingsley are listed as survivors. No cause of death was given, but he was described in the online tribute as a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North Georgia area who enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Kane Brown has not yet made any statement on social media regarding his grandfather at the time of this posting. A memorial reception is planned for Tuesday (Sept. 15) in Chattanooga, and contributions are encouraged to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

Kane Brown, who shares the same middle name as his maternal grandfather, is clearly connected to his heritage, having written movingly about his great-grandfather (in the form of songs "Granddaddy's Chair" and "Cold Spot") who died in 2016 and was a great influence on his life.

Brown is keeping quite busy despite pandemic restrictions. He is currently getting ready for a full-band, concert-length performance to take place on September 26, which will air in nearly 300 drive-in theaters in the United States and Canada. Additionally, he recently shared his new EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, in mid-August. The seven-track project features Brown's single, "Cool Again," as well as his new duet with Swae Lee and Khalid, "Be Like That."