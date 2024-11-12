Here’s When Kane Brown’s Next Duet With His Wife Is Coming

New music from the Brown family is coming — and soon!

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown officially announced a release date for their new duet, "Body Talk," on social media this week.

The new song is coming out on Nov. 22, just 10 days away from the date the husband-and-wife duo announced their new release.

Fans already knew that "Body Talk" was coming after Katelyn subtly teased a snippet of the song in a "Get Ready With Me"-style video she posted on Instagram over the weekend.

From the sounds of it, "Body Talk" is another love song, so it makes sense that Brown chose a sultry photo of the two of them posing together to tease his new duet with his "Queen."

What Do We Know About Kane and Katelyn Brown's New Song?

Brown and his wife released their first official collaboration, "Thank God," in 2022.

It was a huge hit and the biggest chart single to come from a married couple since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's "It's Your Love."

Since then, fans have been hoping for more duets from the couple — and they promised to deliver.

Speaking to CMT in October, Brown said that he and Katelyn were planning to release two more duets. He explained that "one is way more country than the other one. The other one is just blatantly pop."

He didn't name titles, but from Katelyn's teaser, "Body Talk" sounds like it might be the "blatantly pop" selection.

No specifics about the other song are public just yet.

After they released "Thank God," Brown and his wife performed the song live together several times, including on several awards shows and other televised stages.

The 2024 CMA Awards are set to take place on Nov. 20, two days before "Body Talk" drops. Even though Brown's name isn't included on the first batch of performers for the awards show, who knows? There are still plenty more performers to be announced, so it's entirely possible that they might be planning to give the live debut of this song in Nashville later this month.