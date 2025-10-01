Keith Urban used to love talking about his wife Nicole Kidman in interviews...right?

This week's news that the couple are getting divorced sent shock waves through both their fan bases, because they've long been known as one of country music's most loving, rock-steady couples.

Their red carpet kisses and gushing social media tributes to each other were the stuff of country music lore, and they frequently mentioned each other in interviews.

In April 2024, Kidman told People that Urban was her "deep, deep love" and that she was "so lucky to have him."

But Urban didn't always seem so happy to discuss his marriage.

In fact, during a couple of interviews in the months leading up to his divorce, Urban seemed frosty when the conversation turned to Kidman. He even occasionally shut down the questions outright.

September 2024: Urban Was Visibly Uncomfortable During a Radio Interview About Kidman

A year before their split was announced, Urban fielded questions about how he met Kidman during an interview with Gold 101.7's Jonesy & Amanda.

The radio hosts wondered aloud if Urban would have ever met Kidman if it weren't for their chance encounter at G'Day LA in 2005.

He replied that they "probably would" have, but shrugged off a follow-up about whether or not he believes in fate, saying "No idea."

The interviewer continued to push that line of questioning, and Urban became increasingly more agitated as he removed his jacket and finally said "Anyways, moving on."

The show seemed to notice at the time that Urban was surprisingly cold when the topic of his wife came up.

According to the Daily Mail, they posted the interview segment to Facebook with the caption, "Prior to this, Keith Urban loved chatting about Nicole Kidman with us! He encouraged it, actually."

July 2025: Keith Urban Interview Ends Abruptly After Nicole Kidman Question

Back in early July, Urban was in the middle of giving an interview to an Australian morning radio show when the hosts asked him a question about how he feels watching Kidman's steamy on-screen moments with younger co-stars.

Urban replied, "Oh yeah, that's a good one."

But then, the interview abruptly ended: Urban had been disconnected from the Zoom.

The show hosts thought Urban had left the Zoom because he was uncomfortable with the question.

A source later called the moment a "nothingburger," saying Urban doesn't host his own Zooms and wasn't the one that ended the call.

July 2025: Keith Urban Brushes Off Nicole Kidman Questions in a Ryan Seacrest Interview

Urban seemed to avoid talking about Kidman once again in a late-July interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

During that conversation, Seacrest spoke about how busy both Urban and Kidman are, commenting, "Your wife is in everything."

At first, Urban turned the conversation back around to Seacrest, making comments like, "Yeah, she's almost as busy as you but not quite — very close though."

When Seacrest asked about how he and Kidman juggle their busy schedules, Urban gave a couple of brief comments, acknowledging "It's a job, yeah," and adding, "Life is in session."

Toward the end of the interview, Seacrest pushed once more for Urban to talk about his marriage, saying that the couple makes time for each other, and that commitment has helped their marriage last for 19 years.

"Mm-hmm, yep," Urban responded.

How Long Has Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Breakup Been in the Works?

TMZ first reported the couple's separation on Sept. 29. The publication cited multiple sources who said that they've been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

News that Kidman had filed for divorce also broke via TMZ, who reported that she made the abrupt decision to file on Sept. 29.

But court documents show that it wasn't a sudden decision, and the couple had been privately working out arrangements for weeks.

Urban signed his half of the parenting agreement and divorce documents on Aug. 29, 2025. Kidman signed hers on Sept. 6.

Both parties also listed addresses where they've been living for at least six months — meaning that trouble in their relationship has been brewing for a while, perhaps even as they maintained a happy facade at public events.