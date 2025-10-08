Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman’s New Reality: Back to Work as Life Apart Begins

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s divorce may have taken fans by surprise, but as the dust begins to settle, the former couple is quietly working toward a sense of normalcy.

Kidman, in particular, is said to be moving forward with grace, focus, and the support of close friends.

The Oscar-winning actress made her first public appearance since filing for divorce earlier this month, stepping out in Texas for amFAR’s Dallas gala over the weekend.

Kidman was there to honor Lioness collaborator (and the man behind Yellowstone) Taylor Sheridan with the Award of Inspiration.

“[Nicole’s] known Taylor for a couple of years. She considers him a dear friend. She enjoyed seeing him again,” a source told People, adding, “She’s had a good attitude about everything, and life goes on.”

Read More: Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman’s Divorce: What’s True, What’s Speculation

The insider also shared that Kidman is back to work and “happy” to be channeling her energy into the next chapter.

Already Signed, Already in Motion

Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban, 57, on Sept. 30 — but according to court documents, the decision was in motion weeks earlier.

Urban signed the papers on Aug. 29; Kidman followed on Sept. 6. The couple cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed the date of separation as the same day the filing went public.

They’ve also finalized a parenting plan for their two daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14), which outlines the following:

Kidman will have the girls for 306 days each year

Urban will have them for 59 days

No child support will be exchanged

Both parents must attend a parenting seminar

All major decisions will be made jointly

Neither is allowed to speak negatively about the other

While the terms are private in tone, they reflect a shared desire to prioritize their children’s well-being.

Life Goes On — Quietly

Though their split may have stunned fans, sources close to the couple say it wasn’t entirely unexpected.

As previously reported, they had been living separately for some time while navigating busy work schedules in different cities.

Kidman has remained in Nashville with their daughters, while Urban continues his High and Alive World Tour, with his next stop set for Oct. 11 in Chicago.

Read More: Bliss to Breakup: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Relationship Timeline [Pictures]

For now, Kidman appears to be focused on work, family, and what’s next — moving forward at her own pace.

After nearly 20 years in the spotlight as one of country music’s most iconic couples, she seems content to let her next chapter unfold quietly.