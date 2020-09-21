Ever since Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce filing went public in June of 2020, the singer hasn't gone into too much detail about the circumstances of their split. Though she has admitted that life hans't been easy, Clarkson explained that she was choosing not to delve too deeply into the specifics of her divorce due to the fact that the couple has young children who are already grappling with massive shifts within their family.

Instead, Clarkson is letting out all of her emotions through her music.

In a recent episode of Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Clarkson explains that her next album will "probably be the most personal one" to date, adding that her new music will chronicle the journey of a relationship from start to finish.

"The whole record is basically every emotion you experience, from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now," she says. "It's been very therapeutic for me. It's very honest."

And though Clarkson is focused on protecting her children as the family navigates life after divorce, she says she's shared some of the new music with her 6-year-old daughter, River, and 4-year-old son, Remington. The new songs have the kids' seal of approval, although the singer admits it's a little odd to watch her kids connect to music that's so emotionally vulnerable and true to her life.

"There's one [song] that my kids sing in the car. 'Cause I'm going through mixes. And I'm just like, 'This is weird,'" she relates. "Like, it's your relationship. I've never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along."

River and Remington might be old enough to sing along and enjoy the music, but they're not old enough to realize what the lyrics are about, Clarkson goes on to point out.

"They're four and six, and so that's a little different, but whatever. It is what it is," she adds.

Clarkson had been married to Blackstock since 2013. She filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences as cause for the split. Blackstock responded to the divorce petition in court documents filed on July 21.

Still, the breakup seems to have been fairly amicable. Less than a month after she filed divorce papers, Clarkson thanked her estranged husband after learning that she'd won a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for her new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.