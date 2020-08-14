Kelly Clarkson didn't hesitate to slap down an online troll who tried to shame her over her divorce from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The pop superstar and television personality recently took on a new gig subbing for Simon Cowell as a judge on America's Got Talent, since he is currently out of commission after breaking his back in a bicycle accident. She took on that job in addition to her ongoing gigs on The Voice and hosting her daytime talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, which prompted one online user to speculate that Clarkson's career focus was the cause for her divorce.

In a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user wrote, "no wonder her marriage didn't work ... surprise she has time for her kids ... not the good old country girl we fell in love with ... it's all about Kelly being on tv ... and no one else ... no tears for her ... but for her kids," according to E! News.

The unflappable Clarkson struck that remark down with her trademark class, responding, "Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what 'good old country girls' do.... this can't be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please."

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, after seven years of marriage. She asked the court to award joint custody of their children together, 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander. Blackstock affirmed those choices when he responded to her divorce filing in court documents on July 21.

Us previously reported that Clarkson's aggressive focus on her career on The Voice and her daily talk show was a source of stress in her marriage, and that Blackstock preferred their simpler life in Nashville to living in Los Angeles. Clarkson has not commented publicly on the reasons for her divorce petition.

Clarkson and Blackstock listed two mansions in Nashville and Los Angeles for sale in the months before the divorce filing. They've retracted the listing for their Los Angeles home since then, and Clarkson has apparently been staying there after news broke of her filing. On June 13, the UK's Daily Mail published the first pictures of Clarkson in public since the divorce filing, showing her walking her dog in her neighborhood in Los Angeles.

