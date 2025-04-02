Kelly Clarkson Missed Another Episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson was once again absent from her hosting gig on her talk show during Tuesday's episode (April 1).

Guest host Kal Penn took the reins during the episode, and he didn't offer any explanation for her absence. The show featured an "encore performance" of Clarkson's "Kellyoke" segment, featuring her rendition of Harvey Danger's "Flagpole Sitta" that originally aired back in February.

Tuesday marked one of several The Kelly Clarkson Show episodes that Clarkson has missed in recent weeks. She was out for much of March, and returned to the couch on March 18 without addressing the break.

How Many Episodes of Her Show Has Kelly Clarkson Missed?

Clarkson's first absence from The Kelly Clarkson Show was on March 3, when actor Simu Liu filled in for her. She returned for the following two episodes, leading many to believe it was just a one-off event.

The singer neglected to inform the audience as to why she wasn't present at that time, too.

Once again, Clarkson was missing form her chair on March 6, and it would be several days before she returned. The show featured a list of guest hosts instead.

Before returning on March 18, Clarkson missed nine episodes. Her absence on April 1 marks her 10th.

Why Did Kelly Clarkson Miss So Many Episodes of the Show?

That's the big question. Clarkson has yet to directly address what kept her away from work, though a mid-March report from Entertainment Tonight quoted a source who said she was away from the show due to a "family emergency."

Some fans also thought she might be hinting at the reason behind the break during the 1,000th-episode special of The Kelly Clarkson Show, during a monologue that found her reminiscing over the many segments and games in which the cast and audience have "competed together."

She then added, "I've lost alone, a lot," reassuring the audience, "it's okay."

It could've just been self-deprecating humor, but given the context — and Clarkson's history of being open about personal struggles — some viewers thought she might be alluding to something more going on in her personal life.