Kelly Clarkson's son hasn't quite figured out this whole divorce thing.

In a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired Wednesday (April 16), the singer was chatting with actress Olivia Munn when the conversation turned to navigating divorce with children.

It's not an easy path, and it can open up doors to some uncomfortable conversations between parents and kids.

Clarkson says that her, daughter River Rose, remembers the divorce and understands that mom and dad are no longer together. However, her son Remy doesn't, which is why he asked her a brutal, yet hilarious question.

"One of mine does remember and then one of them ..." Clarkson recalls, trailing off with a giggle.

"One of them was like, 'Do you know my dad?'" she adds as the two erupt into laughter.

"I was like, 'Well, we've run into each other at least twice," Clarkson quips.

"He didn't get the joke, obviously."

Who Was Kelly Clarkson Married To?

The daytime talk show host married former talent agent Brandon Blackstock in October or 2013. After nearly seven years, Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. Their split was complicated and required time in court as they went back and forth over assets and spousal support.

In 2024, the "Since U Been Gone" singer packed up and moved both herself and her kids — as well as her show — from Los Angeles to New York City for a "fresh start."

In recent weeks, rumors have started to churn about Clarkson exiting The Kelly Clarkson Show as early as 2026. While nothing has been confirmed, the host did miss ten episodes in March and April due to a "family emergency," which she has yet to address.

Per Page Six, the latest rumors are that she would like to leave the responsibilities of her show in order to spend more time with her children.

