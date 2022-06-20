You know what they say: "The show must go on!" Those words have never been more true for Kenny Chesney than after he cut his finger during a concert at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday (June 18).

It's unclear how the injury occurred, but the country veteran was not going to let it prevent him from doing what he does best.

In an Instagram video posted by radio station 92.5 XTU in Philadelphia, Chesney receives medical treatment on a bloody finger on his left hand. While the stage crew member wraps his finger, the superstar continues to sing "American Kids" with his guitar strapped across his body.

Like the pro that he is, he didn't miss a single word.

Before kicking off his 2022 Here and Now Tour (buy tickets here), Chesney said there was renewed energy and prowess among his band and crew. During rehearsals, everyone was pushing to deliver his songs in a new and powerful way.

“There’s a real sense of power when they play, engagement in the way they listen to each other — and really push how we deliver these songs," he said in a press release at the time. "It’s crazy. It’s always been a rocking band. But this year, this group of people, the chemistry and energy they have together, I was shocked to see how much more these songs could be; every day, it’s another surprise, and it’s awesome.”

Chesney probably didn't have this exact scenario in his mind when he talked about the shared commitment to putting on a great show, but he has always displayed a strong fidelity to both his crew and fans during his country tenure.

The Here and Now Tour will continue throughout the summer before wrapping with back-to-back shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Aug. 26-27. Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce are openers on the extensive trek.