Last August, Kenny Chesney headlined Foxborough, Mass.' Gillette Stadium for back-to-back night on his Here and Now Tour. On Sunday (Sept. 17,) he returned to the venue to give a very different sort of performance.

Chesney rang the bell as the official "Keeper of the Light" ahead of the New England Patriots' Sunday night game against the Miami Dolphins. The ceremonial bell-ringing was part of a new tradition for the stadium, which NFL legend Tom Brady kicked off last week for the first week of the Patriots' season.

In a video he posted to social media, Chesney admitted to some nerves before he rang the bell.

"It's one of the highlights of my life ringing this bell at Gillette Stadium. I'm more nervous doing this than anything I've ever done," Chesney says with a chuckle, before yanking the rope and ringing the bell to kick off the game. He turned to the stadium and blew a kiss to the crowd before heading back to his seat.

According to Gillette Stadium's website, the new lighthouse is a newly-constructed facet of the north end zone expansion project, including an observation deck that provides a view of the stadium and surrounding area from 22 stories above the playing field. The lighthouse will open to the general public on Oct. 1.