After finalizing his divorce and officially cutting ties with Yellowstone, Kevin Costner is spending some time on his side gig: His band.

Kevin Costner & Modern West, the country-rock outfit that the film star's been fronting since the mid 2000s, came back together again last week for a pair of shows in Jackson Hole, Wy. They played the famed saloon Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, selling out two nights at the venue on Wednesday (Oct. 18) and Thursday (Oct. 19).

The concerts were advertised as the only public shows the band was planning to play in 2023 — and that made them all the more special for the crowd, and for Costner himself.

"The band and I had a truly incredible couple of nights playing at [Million Dollar Cowboy Bar]. I always love to be in Jackson Hole, where the hospitality is as legendary as this honky tonk's saddled barstools," Costner wrote on his band's Instagram page. "Thank you for showing us a good time!"

The venue's social media also documented the two-night-only event, sharing footage of Costner strolling into the venue, shaking hands and waving to fans before he took the stage. "Two nights just weren't enough!" the venue added in the caption of the post.

Kevin Costner & Modern West's two performances come on the heels of big personal and professional changes for its frontman. Costner settled his contentious divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner in mid-September, following a heated battle over child support payment amounts, property and more.

Costner also recently left his starring role on Yellowstone — a departure that may take him back to court. Earlier in October, he unveiled the trailer for his new, highly-anticipated movie Horizon to fans.