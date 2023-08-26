Kevin Costner Denies Any ‘Extramarital Romantic Relationships’ in New Divorce Documents

Kevin Costner has denied engaging in any "extramarital romantic relationships" during his marriage in new court documents filed as part of his ongoing divorce from his wife of 18 years.

In a new court filing on Monday (Aug. 21) that Entertainment Tonight obtained, Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, asks for "all statements, receipts, invoices, canceled checks (front and back) and other documents ... relating to any extramarital romantic relationships." She is seeking access to any financial documents regarding expenses Costner might have paid, "or any person at your request or on your behalf, relating to any extramarital romantic relationships."

Costner replied to that request by writing in his response filing that he "has no responsive documents for 'extramarital romantic relationships' in which he engaged because he engaged in none."

The Oscar-winning actor also writes that he "does not know for a fact if [Baumgartner] engaged in any 'extramarital romantic relationships" before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid."

Baumgertner claims Costner has been stalling providing full financial disclosure as part of the discovery process in their divorce, and that he has been trying to avoid handing over documents regarding "anticipated income" from upcoming projects like the epic four-part Western he is currently filming, Horizon. She claims that income directly pertains to her request for child support, given his previous claim that he now makes significantly less money per year since he is no longer under contract to Yellowstone.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1. Costner filed court documents in mid-June accusing her of failing to vacate their home — which the actor owned prior to their marriage — within a month, which he said was a violation of their premarital agreement. Baumgartner filed a response claiming that Costner had limited standing to demand she leave, since the house is the only home their three children have ever known.

Baumgartner moved out of the house in late July and into another, smaller house on the same piece of property.

A judge ordered Costner to pay Baumgartner $129,000 per month in child support in July. She initially requested $248,000 per month, but Costner argued that sum was inflated, and included personal and cosmetic expenses, offering to pay $52,000 per month instead.

Costner's divorce comes at the same time as his reported departure from Yellowstone. His starring character, John Dutton, will reportedly die during the second half of Season 5, and the show will come to an end after those final episodes air.

