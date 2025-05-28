Kid Rock is opening a new restaurant in Nashville called The Detroit Cowboy on June 3, and according to a press release, the rocker and sometimes-country-singer "couldn't care less what you think" about his new venue.

Per the same press informer, "The Detroit Cowboy is the only place on earth where Detroit grit and Nashville swagger collide for the finest dining hangout."

Rock also has his name on the Big Honky Tonk and Rock n' Roll Steakhouse, which is also in Nashville. The Detroit Cowboy will expand his portfolio — it's said to be a place you can dress however you want and still sit down and get a nice meal, albeit with some quite interesting aesthetics.

The Detroit Cowboy is "all about high-quality eats with a high-energy edge," and you can get a top-of-the-line steak or seafood lunch or dinner, served by a waitstaff wearing classic white dinner jackets and bolo ties.

If you are in need of a conversation starter at the table, there will be plenty: The venue boasts tons of Rock's personal memorabilia, as well as gifts that he has received from music icons like Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton.

If you are thinking that Rock already has a nice hold on Nashville, why would he need to open another place to eat? Consider that his honky-tonk is more of a party, while The Detroit Cowboy will be more grown-up — or, more Adult Rock than Kid Rock.

For example, take a look at some of the things on the menu at The Detroit Cowboy:

32 oz Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye

Veal Chop Parmigiano with Pomodoro and Burrata

Freedom Run Farm Barnsley Lamb Chop

Surf & Turf: 8 oz Chairman’s Reserve Black Angus Filet & Tristan da Cunha Lobster Tail

Shareables like Seafood Tower, Lobster Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Truffle Pomme Frites, and Fire Roasted Portabella Mushroom Caps with Beef Tips

For comparison, here are some items on the menu at Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk and Rock n' Roll Steakhouse.

Chicken Wings

Ultimate Nachos

Grilled BBQ Chicken Club

Jumbo Potato Skins

Kid Rock's The Detroit Cowboy seems like it will make you feel like a million bucks, whereas Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk and Rock n' Roll Steakhouse, according to Jon Pardi, is the place where tourists come "to get wasted."

