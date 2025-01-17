Kid Rock’s Son Sent Him the Sweetest Birthday Message

Kid Rock says his son's birthday message brought a tear to his eye.

The country and rock singer turned 54 years old on Friday (Jan. 17).

He's having a pretty good week overall: A birthday, his favorite politician is about to become president, a new mini-tour has been announced — Robert Ritchie Jr.'s message seems to have bested all of that, however.

Kid Rock (real name Robert Ritchie) was born on Jan. 17, 1971 in Romeo, Mich.

He became famous in the late '90s, especially after the release of his Devil Without a Cause album (1998).

On Thursday morning (Jan. 16), he announced his new tour.

Kid Rock sets up his son's message by forwarding how proud he is of Robert Jr. He also shares a nickname for him that's very un-Kid Rock-like, but we'll get there.

"I’m so excited to see you and celebrate an epic weekend," the 31-year-old writes. "God is good, and it really feels like the stars are all aligning! A chance for a Lions Super Bowl, Trump heading back to office, and a brand new chapter starting to unfold for you. The next four years and beyond are looking incredible."

You’ve been through so much, especially in these last few months, but you’re one of God’s toughest soldiers. I’m so proud of you and everything you stand for. Grateful for our family and for every blessing.

Robert Jr. is Kid Rock's only son. Jr. and his wife also have a child together, which makes Kid Rock a grandfather.

"I am just so dam (sic) proud of him! Brought a tear to my eye," Kid Rock says. "Thank-you June Bug."

He calls him June Bug! See for yourself.

A few hours after this post, he shared details of his tour. Uncle Kracker and Chris Janson will open.