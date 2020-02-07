Visiting St. Jude Helped Lady Antebellum Realize They Could Make a Difference

Ten years ago, when Lady Antebellum were just beginning on the path that would lead them to country superstardom, the trio visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during the annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids seminar. That moment, they say, left a lasting impression.

"It was one of the first moments in our career together where we realized we had a platform and we could make a difference," Lady A's Dave Haywood told the Boot during the 2020 Country Cares seminar. "That visit, meeting the patients that first time ... is kind of just this special place in our heart."

Ever since, Lady Antebellum have made fundraising for and supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital a priority. "This is an organization, a place that we just believe wholeheartedly in what they're doing. St. Jude is just incredible," says Hillary Scott. And now that Haywood, Scott and Charles Kelley are all parents, the hospital's mission feels especially important to them.

"Seeing the parents, what they're going through, but even the strength that they show in front of their kid ... I know that must be hard," Kelley reflects. "Because there's a lot of joy [at St. Jude] ... but it definitely makes me feel for the parents, and it's nice that they don't have to worry about finances ... It's nice that that's not on the table, that that's taken off their mind for a while."

At the 2020 Country Cares seminar, Lady Antebellum were honored for their support of St. Jude with the Angels Among Us Award. Jake Owen (2019), Brad Paisley (2018) and Darius Rucker (2017) are all previous Angels Among Us honorees.

From Feb. 6-7, Taste of Country will assist more than a dozen country radio stations in raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with a webathon/radiothon. Nearly $9.2 million has been raised during the previous six joint efforts, with much more raised from other TSM stations later in the year. If you'd like to donate, check here for various options.

