‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Preview: Meet the Heroes and Villains [Pictures]

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The first two episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves introduce the main characters and the deadly tension between them.

Pictures capture the show's heavy presentation, foreshadowing what's to come.

  • Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiers on Paramount+ on Sunday, Nov. 5.
  • David Oyelowo plays Reeves, a real-life 19th century U.S. Marshall known for arresting thousands of dangerous felons.
  • Chad Feehan created the show. Oyelowo and Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) are executive producers.

No spoilers here — photos from Ep. 1 and Ep. 2 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves focus on the new Paramount+ show's heroes (Reeves and his family) and villains. Several characters are based on real-life men and women, so it will be fun to watch how closely fiction mirrors reality.

On Sunday, look for a recap of both episodes on Taste of Country. The next episode of the Dutton Rules podcast will also break down what happened.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Cast and Characters:

Jennie Reeves (played by Lauren E. Banks): Bass Reeves' wife and the mother of his children.

Judge Isaac Parker (not pictured, played by Donald Sutherland): The magistrate who in real life made Reeves a U.S. Marshall.

Sherrill Lynn (Dennis Quaid): Another Deputy U.S. Marshall.

Esau Pierce (Barry Pepper): Leader of the 1st Cherokee Mounted Rifles.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Garrett Montgomery (not pictured, played by Garrett Hedlund): Part of the group Reeves hires.

George Reeves (Shea Wigham): Another real-life character who was a slave owner and Texas legislator in the late 19th century.

Sally Reeves (Demi Singleton): Bass Reeves' daughter.

Billy Crow (Forrest Goodluck): Role unknown.

Arthur Mayberry (Lonnie Chavis): Role still undefined, but Chavis played young Randall Pearson in the hit NBC show This Is Us.

Lauren Smith/Paramount+
PICTURES: Look Inside 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' Part 1 and Part 2

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's long-awaited new series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday (Nov. 5), and pictures released in advance hint at some of the drama, intrigue and violence that lie ahead.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

David Oyelewo as Bass Reeves in Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

