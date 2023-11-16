History tells us that Bass Reeves was as quick with his wit as he was with his gun, and Part 4 of the new series based on his life reflects that. No spoilers here, just pictures of the heroes and villains from Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves stars David Oyelowo, Donald Sutherland, Lauren E. Banks and more.

Part 1 and 2 debuted in early November and served as an introduction to the character and his family across 15 years. Part 3 found him on his first manhunt.

Reeves is based on a real-life lawman known for arresting more than 3,000 outlaws.

The first three episodes of this new series built Reeves' morality, but this next part will truly test him. On at least two occasions he has a chance to make a rash decision, and one would be hard-pressed to prosecute him. If anything is clear after watching Lawmen: Bass Reeves, it's that he has more enemies than friends.

When Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Part 4 Available?

Part 4 of Lawmen: Bass Reeves starts streaming on Sunday (Nov. 19) on Paramount+. The episode begins with another time jump and focuses on the Reeves' crafty ways to catch a crook and the alliances he meets along the way.

Longtime fans of Yellowstone will recognize actor Mo Brings Plenty on horseback early on. He brings Bass valuable information and speaks to how the U.S. Marshal created a network across cultures to help him stay safe. It's not clear if we'll see that character again, however, as so far all the big stars — Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, etc ... — have only appeared in a single episode.