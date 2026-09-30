Before Leanne Morgan met her beloved husband Chuck Morgan, she was a student at the University of Tennessee and, like most girls, she was looking for love.

That love came in the form of a 27-year-old man whom she married. However, the relationship was tumultuous and they divorced just a few years later.

Who Is Leanne Morgan's First Husband?

During a visit with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedienne opened up about the volatile marriage she got herself into in her early 20s.

Admitting that she probably didn't need to be at a big university — being a small town country girl — she found herself latching onto a guy who wasn't good for her.

"This guy who was 27. Beautiful, smart, charismatic, built like a wide receiver in the NFL," she says, painting a picture before getting into the thick of their marriage.

"It was not a good relationship," she explains. "It was not good. It was abusive and he was mentally ill, you know, and back then you don't know. Back then, nobody talked about it. You just thought it was mean, but he had a lot of problems and he couldn't help it."

She confesses that this man swept her off her feet and she fell hard for him, even though he would say "terrible" things to her.

"He said, 'Your accent, people think you're stupid and you need diction lessons because everybody's making fun of you,'" she recounts.

Morgan described herself as a "ding dong" at the time, and it took some time to recognize the red flags. He isolated her from her family and friends, and she found herself walking on eggshells around him all the time.

Another point of contention between the two of them is that she wanted to have babies and he did not.

The Christmas Dinner That Ended Leanne Morgan's First Marriage

Morgan went on to tell the story about a date night they had around the holidays, when the two of them went out to dinner at a restaurant.

READ MORE: Who Is Leanne Morgan? Southern Comedy Queen

She didn't go into details, but she said he was "angry for no reason." After ordering something to drink, he got up and left her there.

She was alone, with no money to pay for anything.

"I promise y'all, God sent me this waitress — I'm not kidding," she recounts. "It was a moment, a defining moment for me."

She told the waitress she didn't have any money, and Morgan says the waitress told her she understood and that she didn't have to worry about it.

"And in her face, I could tell she's been through this," Morgan recalls. "She looked like she'd had a hard life and I swear, I feel like God sent her to say, 'It's enough. This is enough. You don't have to do this anymore.'"

It was right then she felt like a door had shut and she was done. She says she left in the middle of the night when he was away, and she never looked back. Even though he tried to reconcile with her, she says she has "never been more sure of anything in my life."

Morgan has not revealed the name of her first husband, but she says he went on to be successful in life. He got married again and had what she describes as a "beautiful family." She also revealed that he has passed away since then.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Who Is Leanne Morgan's Husband Chuck Morgan?

While may people may not know about her first marriage, her fans are very familiar with her current husband, Chuck Morgan. She uses her husband of more than 30 years in her stand-up comedy material.

Morgan was working at a restaurant when she met Chuck. She was still at the University of Tennessee, and he was getting his MBA. They wed in 1993 and share three children: Charlie, Maggie and Tess.

"He was so enthralled with me and so in love with me and pursued me and bought me presents and vacuumed out my car. And did all kinds of things for me," she says in her Netflix special Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman.