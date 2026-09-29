When Brandon Sklenar walked the red carpet at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Sept. 27), he was turning heads. The '1923' star stepped out rocking a whole new look that includes bleached blonde hair.

Brandon Sklenar's Hair Transformation

The last time the actor was photographed on a red carpet was back in January. He was sporting his regular scruffy look with dark shaggy hair and a full mustache and beard. His social media also gave no clues that he was switching things up as his profile is filled with photos of the Brandon we've grown accustomed to.

On Sunday however, as he stepped out for the awards show, he had clearly found a hair trimmer and some bleach. Sklenar has noticeably shorter facial hair and blonde locks. His look was very '90s-inspired with sunglasses and a black leather jacket.

Mindy Small, Getty Images, Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Mindy Small, Getty Images, Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

Why Was Brandon Sklenar at the MTV VMAs?

It's unclear why the actor has transformed his look. He does have a few projects coming next year, but it's unclear if any of them have to do with the new hair.

Sklenar was there with actress Hassie Harrison. The two walked the red carpet together in an effort to promote their new film The Rescue.

Coming Soon: Watch the Trailer for The Rescue

The film is about a rodeo cowboy who takes matters into his own hands after his daughter is kidnapped and held for ransom. Sklenar plays the lead, Jamie Lee, while Harrison plays a country singer named Kaley Tucker who is his ex-lover and the mother of their daughter.

Harrison is also a member of the Yellowstone universe. She played Laramie on the original series created by Taylor Sheridan. The movie borrows several names from Sheridan's playbook as Josh Lucas (Yellowstone) has a role and Tim McGraw (1883) is serving as one of the producers.

The Rescue will hit theaters on Jan. 29. 2027.