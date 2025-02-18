I Tried the Limited-Edition Post Malone Oreos

Oreos have been around since 1912, and they love to sample new flavors — so it's probably pretty tough to come up with something they've never done.

But leave it to Post Malone to make history with a cookie.

"The Post Malone Oreo" is a different look for the cookie giant, as gone from the middle is the normal white creme. It's been replaced with caramel and shortbread flavored creme.

Missing as well are the typical two chocolate Oreo cookies that make up the top and bottom of the cookie sandwich. In their place: One standard chocolate Oreo cookie and a golden Oreo cookie.

The cookies are also embossed with nine different designs, but you may have to buy more than one container to get them all, as they are random in each package.

I decided to give these limited cookies a taste and see how they stack up against the normal Oreo cookie.

The great news is that the cookies were much easier to eat than the George Strait hangover cure of Meundo soup. Post Malone's Oreos also contain zero interior body parts of a cow, so I consider that a huge win.

The cookies are a limited edition run, so if you are a huge Post Malone fan or you just really like different tasting Oreo cookies, you better get them before they are gone.

