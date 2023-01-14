Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe award on Tuesday (Jan. 10) for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the hit motion picture Elvis, has broken his silence after Lisa Marie Presley's death on Thursday (Jan. 12). In a statement to People, Butler says his "heart is completely shattered" for her family after "the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie."

Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after suffering full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif. Paramedics who responded to the scene were able to regain a pulse before they rushed her to the hospital, as TMZ reported. She was subsequently placed on life support in a medically induced coma.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, shared the news of her death later in the day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said in a statement to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," Priscilla added. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Butler was one of the last people to spend time with Lisa Marie Presley before her untimely death. She and Priscilla Presley were in the audience at the Golden Globes on Tuesday to watch him win Best Actor in a Drama — Motion Picture, and he gave a gushing speech acknowledging them and their support.

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," the 31-year-old actor tells People, adding, "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Presley was married four times, including high-profile marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. She had four children: Riley Keough, 33, twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14, and a son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Riley Keough shares that her mother will be laid to rest at her childhood home, Graceland.

“Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," the rep states.

