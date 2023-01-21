Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, turned to Instagram to share a sweet memory of her late mother, just over a week after her death.

Keough posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Presley on Friday (Jan. 20), eight days after Presley died at the age of 54. The adorable photo shows Keough as a very young girl, innocently looking up at her mother, who is beaming down at her.

Keough has not commented publicly since Presley's death. She posted her picture with a single heart emoji:

33-year-old Keough is one of two children Presley shared with her first husband, musician Danny Keough. The couple's son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020. Lisa Marie Presley also had two daughters — 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper — with her fourth husband, musician Michael Lockwood.

Keough has built a notable acting career, appearing in films including The Runaways, Magic Mike and Mad Max: Fury Road. She scored a breakthrough role when she starred in Season 1 of The Girlfriend Experience on Starz in 2016.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, after suffering full cardiac arrest at her California home. Responding paramedics revived her and rushed her to the hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced brain dead. Her family signed a DNR due to her condition, and Presley died after she flatlined again. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, shared the news of her death later that day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said in a statement to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," she added. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 19, beside her son, Benjamin. Presley's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Gladys and Vernon Presley, are also buried there.

A public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will take place at Graceland on Sunday (Jan. 22). It will also stream online.

The medical examiner's ruling on Presley's cause of death has been deferred pending further tests. According to reports, Presley's three surviving children will inherit Graceland.

