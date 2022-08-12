Little Big Town Leave Heartbreak Behind in Hopeful New Song, ‘Better Love’ [Listen]

Little Big Town embrace optimism in the wake of heartbreak in their hopeful new song, "Better Love."

Karen Fairchild takes over lead vocals on the group's latest track, which reflects on a relationship that didn't turn out as planned. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, she reiterates that the rewards still outweigh the risks when it comes to betting on true love.

"I might've missed a good one, almost had me a picket fence / But somethin' 'bout the thirst made me say, 'I love you' first / And now I haven't seen that man since," she declares. "You win some, you lose some / Sometimes you get played by the game, but you're never gonna make the shots you don't take / So, you might as well fire away."

Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook sprinkle in their perfected blend of harmonies at the core of Little Big Town's trademark sound. It's a confident and fun anthem for anyone still on the hunt for a love that's meant to last.

"Better Love" is the latest pre-release track from the band's tenth studio album Mr. Sun, which is set for release in its entirety on Sept. 16. The award-winning group previously shared the introspective cut "Rich Man," along with the sweet love song “All Summer” and party anthem "Hell Yeah." Mr. Sun features 16 songs thematically centered around a collective hope that brighter days are ahead for us all.

“Mr. Sun is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album Nightfall,” Fairchild notes. “Mr. Sun is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family; it touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it’s full of sunshine and joy.”

Beginning Sept. 30, Little Big Town will join Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and more special guests paying tribute to the late Naomi Judd on select dates of the Judds: The Final Tour. The trek will stop in 11 cities across the U.S. before wrapping up in the Judds' home state of Kentucky on. Oct. 29.