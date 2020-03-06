Loretta Lynn's Hurricane Mills, Tenn., ranch is welcoming those without homes through March. Primitive and RV campsites and cabins are available at a discount to anyone displaced by tornadoes that hit Nashville and middle Tennessee on Tuesday (March 3).

"Loretta has asked our ranch team to do everything possible to help our friends in Nashville who have lost their homes or been displaced because of this week's terrible tornado," a Facebook post reads before explaining that cabins will be available at 50 percent off and RV and primitive campsites (tenting) will be 75 percent off through March 29.

A peek at the Loretta Lynn Ranch website shows that cost of camping ranges from $10-40, and cabins run between $100-200 a night. It's not clear if they're heated. The camp store and many other attractions on the grounds are closed for winter, per the website.

The Loretta Lynn Ranch — located 70 miles west of Nashville — is the country legend's entertainment venue and tourist attraction. It's in her hometown of Hurricane Mills and includes a museum. The 87-year-old tells Fox News that the campground sustained no damage from Tuesday morning's storm. Most of the damage was in Nashville, east Nashville and then further east to Mt. Juliet and Cookeville, Tenn.

Country singers have been quick to pitch in following the storms. Chris Young donated $50,000 almost immediately. Dan + Shay pitched in with $100K soon after, and Taylor Swift donated $1 million. Kid Rock has also made a generous donation, and many more are coming together for benefit concerts and events across Nashville.

So far 25 people are confirmed to have been killed and many more injured. Dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed by a storm that started while many were sleeping and came on very quickly.