Luke Bryan is ready to roll out more new music.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), the singer teased his next release on social media, sharing a snippet of a song called "Southern and Slow."

"SURPRISE!" he wrote in the caption, adding that the new song will be out in full on Friday (Aug. 11).

"Ain't but two ways this ol' boy's gonna go / Slow and Southern / Southern and slow," Bryan sings in the teaser, against a backdrop of cascading guitars. Paired with the singer's audio snippet is a visual that's equally focused on celebrating a Southern lifestyle: It's a picture of rolling clouds over a river, a bridge extending across the water.

When it drops, "Southern and Slow" will follow "But I Got a Beer in My Hand," the singer's current good-timing, stadium-ready single.

Bryan hasn't dropped a full album since 2020's Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, but he has kept busy. The singer is currently in the midst of his 2023 Country On Tour, which is scheduled to continue through October, and September will also mark the return of his annual Farm Tour.

Most recently, the singer was forced to scrap two Country On Tour stops and one headlining festival date over the weekend, due to a lingering illness. He's planning to return to the stage on Thursday (Aug. 10) for his next Country On Tour date.