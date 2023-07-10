As he prepares to bring his 2023 World Tour to his hometown of Charlotte, N.C., Luke Combs is taking time to make some young fans' days.

The singer recently left some tickets to his upcoming Charlotte stops at the Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital via the Seacrest Studios, making it possible for a handful of his youngest listeners to join him at the show.

One of those fans is Gavin, a young boy recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

Gavin's mother, Crystal Clampitt, shared a TikTok video documenting just how excited her son was when he realized he was going to get the chance to see one of his favorite country stars in person. In the clip, a hospital staff member surprises Gavin with the gift — and his reaction is simply priceless.

"Okay, so, I hope next Friday you don't have any plans, because we would love to send you to the Luke Combs concert," the staffer says, presenting Gavin with his ticket. Gavin immediately puts his head down and cries from excitement at the surprise.

"Thank you [Luke Combs] for tickets that were given to the children's hospital. And to the studio for passing a pair along to Gavin and leaving him SPEECHLESS for the first time in a long time!" Clampitt writes in the caption of her post.

"Gavin can't wait to sing 'Fast Car,' 'When it Rains it Pours' and 'Beautiful Crazy' along with Luke and friends from Levines next Friday night!" she continues.

According to Country Now, Combs provided more than a dozen tickets in total to young patients at the hospital facility.

The star has an extensive track record of going above and beyond for fans at his shows. Last September, during his Middle of Somewhere Tour, he refunded an entire crowd due to the fact that he was experiencing vocal issues — and then still played the show anyway. That same month, he opened his wallet and gave two pre-teen fans $140 to help pay them back after reading a sign that said they worked stacking cords of wood to make the money to buy their tickets.

Combs is scheduled to play two Charlotte shows on Friday (July 14) and Saturday (July 15.) His World Tour will continue through October.