I Went to Megan Moroney’s New Pop-Up Bar

One country star just turned a downtown rooftop into the place to be this summer.

I just left the sneak peek of Megan Moroney's new rooftop pop-up bar, the Emo Cowgirl, and here are my thoughts. It's located at the L27 Rooftop Lounge in The Westin, and it's got everything: City views, Southern charm and Megan's signature style in every detail.

The vibe? Broadway girl heaven.

Related: The Strangest Reason Megan Moroney Ever Dumped Someone

Megan Moroney's Emo Cowgirl Cocktails:

- The "Spicy Meg" turns up the heat with jalapeño-infused Cazadores, fresh lime and agave.

- The "Am I Okay?" is made with Bacardi, lemon and blueberry.

- Her "TN Orange" gives a nod to Megan's signature song, "Tennessee Orange," blending Angel’s Envy bourbon, orange, honey and orange bitters.

Megan Moroney's Emo Cowgirl Food Menu:

On the dinner side, the menu balances Southern comfort with a modern twist. Here’s a few that stick out.

- "Girl dinner" is a classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken served alongside crispy fries, because yes, fries belong at dinner.

- The sweet potato and goat cheese tartine layers sweet potato mash and whipped goat cheese on toasted sourdough, topped with honey and pecans.

- Then, the grilled peach and prosciutto salad brings together char-grilled Georgia peaches, ribbons of prosciutto, burrata and basil cornbread croutons, all tossed in peach balsamic vinaigrette with mint and basil. Delicious.

Running through August, Megan Moroney's Emo Cowgirl popup rooftop bar is for sure a summer go-to. She nailed it! However, she won't be there much herself — her tour schedule is jam-packed from now through October, with headlining dates and various summer festival appearances.