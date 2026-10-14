Megan Moroney knows what she wants when it comes to dating, and she isn't afraid to say what she doesn't want in a relationship, either.

During a conversation with Nightline about her dating life, Moroney revealed that one thing is non-negotiable when it comes to a guy she's seeing.

Megan Moroney Reveals Her Biggest Dating Dealbreaker: ‘No Girl Best Friend’

When Moroney was asked what her "non-negotiable" is, she replied that anyone who wants to be her man must have "no girl best friend."

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That's a pretty clear answer, and it's one that could spark some debate among couples. Some people won't think twice about their partner having a close friend of the opposite sex, or even think it's a bonus that they're able to maintain platonic relationships.

But others see a best friend of the opposite sex as a threat. How platonic is that relationship, really?

What Else Did Megan Moroney Say About Her Dating Life?

Apparently, the way to Moroney's heart might involve a steak dinner and a guy who's willing to do a little cutting.

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She fielded a series of questions based around prompts from the dating app Hinge, one of which was to name something she's "weirdly attracted" to.

"I'm weirdly attracted to... A guy that cuts my steaks for me," she said.

But if a guy wants to take her out in the first place, she has a simple request. When asked about the best way to ask her out, Moroney explained that she wants a man to use his words.

"Using your words. Asking me out with words," she said, adding that doing so isn't as common as you might think.

Oh, wait... there's another rule you must adhere to if you want a chance with Moroney. This one is kind of common sense, but seeing as how she said it might mean she has delt with this in the past.

"Let's not cheat on each other," she said, while looking into the camera, as if she was talking to someone in particular. Hmm...

The 10 Best Megan Moroney Songs With a sharp pen and even sharper observational skills, Megan Moroney has recorded some of the very most relatable lyrics in country music during her years in the spotlight to date.

Moroney's breakout hit was "Tennessee Orange," a song about flipping football teams (however hesitantly) to align with a love interest. That song has held up — it's in our list of her Top 10 songs — but it's just scratching the surface of this singer's songwriting capabilities.

Keep reading for Taste of Country's list of the best sad, smart and laugh-out-loud funny Megan Moroney songs. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak