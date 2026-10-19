Megan Moroney may have just given the world a peek at her rumored romance with soccer star Christian Pulisic — without saying a word.

The country singer was photographed leaving the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday (Oct. 18), and the phone in her hand appeared to offer an intriguing clue: Her lock screen showed Moroney with her arm around the soccer star.

Neither Moroney nor Pulisic has confirmed a relationship, but the photo is adding to months of speculation about the pair.

Is Megan Moroney Dating Christian Pulisic?

The phone photo is the latest in a string of clues linking the country star and the U.S. soccer standout.

Read More: Megan Moroney Reveals Her Biggest Dating Dealbreaker: A ‘Girl Best Friend’

In July, Moroney and Pulisic were reportedly spotted together at a bar in Nashville. That same month, a Pulisic fan account shared a photo of the athlete bringing a family member to one of Moroney’s concerts in Florida.

Then, in September, Moroney shared photos from a trip to Italy that included a stop in Milan, where Pulisic plays for A.C. Milan.

Moroney has previously been linked to Morgan Wallen and Riley Green. Pulisic, 28, split from golfer Alexa Melton earlier this year after two years of dating.

What Has Megan Moroney Said About Her Love Life?

Moroney said she was single in a Cosmopolitan interview published in July, but she also hinted that her romantic outlook could change.

Read More: Riley Green Denies ‘POS Like Me’ Is About Megan Moroney

She described having a crush as “exciting” and suggested she might be “on the prowl again” in the fall, after wrapping up her tour and returning from Europe.

More recently, the singer spoke with ABC's Nightline about what she wants in a partner. Among her preferences? A man who cuts her steak for her — and someone who shares her views on fidelity.

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Moroney also called a potential boyfriend having a female best friend a “non-negotiable” and made her stance on cheating clear: “Let’s not cheat on each other.”

As for how to win her over, she kept it simple: “Using your words. Asking me out with words. [You] would be shocked to find out that that’s not that common.”