Megan Moroney has heard her music in some pretty unexpected places, but one experience gave her a story she probably never expected to tell.

The “Tennessee Orange” singer recently sat down with Alex Warren for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series, where the two artists compared notes on some of the strangest places they’ve heard their own hits.

Warren had a pretty wild story of his own, but Moroney’s involved a situation where hearing one of her songs was probably the last thing she expected.

What’s the Weirdest Place Megan Moroney Has Heard One of Her Songs?

Moroney recalled getting a full-body laser hair removal treatment when she suddenly heard her own music playing in the room.

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“I was getting laser hair removal on my entire body,” she told Warren. “I was getting zapped in places you shouldn’t be zapped.”

The song playing during the session? Her 2023 hit “I’m Not Pretty.”

“‘I’m Not Pretty’... You just hear that, and I was like, ‘Okay,’” she recalled.

It’s certainly an unexpected soundtrack for a laser hair removal appointment — and not exactly the setting most artists imagine when they dream of hearing their music out in the world.

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Warren, meanwhile, had his own unusual story. The singer behind “Ordinary” said he once heard his hit playing in a police car while one of his friends was being arrested on Warren Street.

“The cop in their car was playing ‘Ordinary,’ which was pretty rad,” he said. Moroney loved the answer, but her own story was hard to top.

What’s Next for Megan Moroney?

Moroney has built her career on candid, personal songwriting with a playful edge.

Her breakout hit, “Tennessee Orange,” arrived in 2022 and told the story of falling for a University of Tennessee fan despite her own Georgia Bulldogs loyalties. The song went on to become a five-time platinum hit.

Since then, she’s carved out a lane with what she calls “emo cowgirl” music, pairing vulnerable lyrics about love and heartbreak with a distinctly feminine aesthetic.

Moroney recently released Cloud 9 and has taken her music to audiences overseas on the accompanying tour. The run is scheduled to wrap on May 14, 2027, at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia.

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But she’s also looking forward to stepping away from the road for a bit to find inspiration for her next album.

“I need to be able to have material for my next album,” Moroney explained. “So I’m really just trying to de-stimulate myself, go back into Meg-songwriter who is a lot more stripped down than Meg-arena.”