Megan Moroney's newest song is about a kind of heartbreak that stings even worse than a breakup: The pain of knowing you can't protect a child you love from the hard parts of life.

In a new TikTok video that looks like it might have been filmed backstage before or after a show, Moroney shared a live version of an unreleased song that she wrote about her young niece.

"When she was born I remember being in awe of how sweet and perfect she was," Moroney writes in the caption, "& I (in true emo cowgirl fashion) was sad knowing that when she grows up the world may be cruel to her sometimes."

Anyone with a baby or young child in their lives can relate to Moroney's sentiment: And the knowledge that, no matter how hard you try, you can't keep that sweet little baby from getting older and experiencing the heartaches and growing pains of life.

But if you're a songwriter like Moroney, you can write a song to comfort them through life's hard moments.

"Inevitably she'll get her feelings hurt by friends or her heart broken or just have bad days," Moroney goes on to say, adding, "I wanted her to be able to have a song to listen to if and when she ever needs it."

Moroney didn't officially share the title of her song in this post, but according to Holler, the singer indicated that it was called "Beautiful Things" when she played it for a live audience at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe back in March.

In her TikTok post, Moroney sang the first verse and chorus of "Beautiful Things." It's one of her first teases of new music following the release of Am I OK?, her studio album from 2024.

She's also released a collaboration with Kenny Chesney called "You Had to Be There." That song is personal, too: It was inspired by her experience as an opener for Chesney's Sun Goes Down Tour.

Here Are the Lyrics We Know (So Far) to Megan Moroney's "Beautiful Things":

You're standing at your bathroom mirror / Cryin' 'What did I do?' tears / Your friends are out and you're right here / There's a party, you didn't know / You just found out from your phone / Did they not want you to go?



Oh yeah, you feel that twisting knife / Oh, I know it ain't right /



Fires burn up canyons / A hurricane can wreck a beach / Words can make a mockingbird forget they're born to sing / Lies can break a fragile heart / And doubt can crush your dreams / But honey, just take it from me / The world is hard on beautiful things...