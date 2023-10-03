Miranda Lambert Has a Horsey Good Time on Her Day Off [Photos]

Miranda Lambert is a noted animal lover with a number of rescue pets and farm animals living at her home, so it's no surprise that when she gets a day off, the singer spends it with her "farmily."

On Monday (Oct. 2), the spotlight was on Cowboy, a rescue horse that Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin adopted last summer. On social media, the singer shared photos and videos of herself spending time with Cowboy, scratching his nose and posing for selfies with the horse out in his pasture.

In one slide, Lambert shows video of her vantage point from horseback as she rides another horse around the track. One of the farm cats makes a cameo in that clip, too: Lambert zooms in on the cat as he rolls around and suns himself nearby.

"Them: What's your ideal day off?" Lambert wrote in the caption, answering the question with a series of emojis of a horse, an ear of corn, a farmer and a smiling face with heart eyes.

The "farmer" — aka Lambert's husband, McLoughlin — makes an appearance in this photo roundup, too, holding a carton of eggs and a can of beer as he grins at the camera outside the family's home.

Lambert's down-home day off is a much-needed lowkey day after the singer and her husband's recent international vacation. Lambert and McLoughlin made stops in Switzerland, Austria and Germany this summer. Though they had a great time, there's no place like home — especially when home is where the horses are.

The singer has been taking a bit of a break from work since she wrapped her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency earlier this summer.

