Miranda Lambert says she wrote "Snakeskin Boots" with Ella Langley in mind and suddenly we're re-thinking everything we know about the "Choosin' Texas" singer.

That's a joke. Lambert must have meant she wanted a song that would match her new favorite collaborator's style, right? Surely Langley isn't the one who can out-run the devil.

"Snakeskin Boots" is the opening track from Miranda Lambert's new Crisco album.

Natalie Hemby, Brendan McLoughlin and Jesse Frasure helped Lambert write this song.

This is the two singers' second duet, following "Butterfly Season" on Langley's Dandelion album.

Sonically, the result is an extension of Lambert's brand more than it is Langley's. Great songwriting, new inspiration and sharp edges captivate a listener from the start.

Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley, "Snakeskin Boots" Review

There's something very Texas-meets-California about "Snakeskin Boots." Literally, it's a Texan singing about Mulholland Dr. and Los Angeles (pronounced Los Angelees for the purposes of a rhyme) but even beyond that she's bringing desert heat west.

The 30-second-long guitar intro feels like something Willie Nelson might have sat in for but by the time these women begin to sing we've forgotten all about this bordertown flavor.

Lambert and Langley sing with cautious admiration for a woman who rushes through life with no time for a body count. "If the good all die young / She gonna slip a hangman's noose," they sing to start the chorus.

Like so many great Lambert songs, the theme is blunt and unforgiving.

Find the lyrics below. The songwriting team show great restraint throughout the two, short verses and chorus. One figures it would have been easy to keep adding devious deeds to this woman's rap sheet but they let one or two smart rhymes and a selection of perfect metaphors do the job knowing their soundscape will fill in the gaps.

Listen To Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley, "Snakeskin Boots"

Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley, "Snakeskin Boots" Lyrics:

Miranda Lambert:

Once upon another time / When angels ruled Mulholland Drive / Long before she left Los Angeles.

Ella Langley:

Like roses on a black lapel / One by one they all just fell / Like stars into the Hills of Beverly.

Pre-Chorus - Lambert and Langley:

It's just an illusion / Smoke in the mirror, she'll disappear / Even the losin' is a red-lip souvenir.

Chorus:

If the good all die young / She gonna slip a hangman's noose / Stealin' diamonds / In her snakeskin boots / If you ask her / How she shook the devil loose / Boy, I'm faster in my snakeskin, snakeskin boots.

Snakeskin boots / She's always on the move / In her snakeskin boots.

Too cool for California / You fool, let her tug-o'-war ya / Feels good, but she ain't good for ya / Ooh-ooh-ooh.

Repeat Pre-Chorus

Repeat Chorus

Bridge:

Go on, turn that horse around and keep on ridin' / Come on / Go on, turn that horse around and keep on ridin' / Come on now, baby.

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Chorus

Repeat Bridge

15 Ella Langley Facts Guaranteed To Shock Her Biggest Fans This list of 15 Ella Langley facts includes the things you actually want to know, not just biography info you can find with a Google or Wikipedia search. Name, age, hometown ... we'll let other outlets handle the simple stuff.

Our Ella Langley fact sheet zooms in on the pop-country star who gave her a big break, a surgery that may have changed her voice and the state championship team she was a part of in high school. Plus, did you know she had to fight to record her breakthrough hit the way she wanted to? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes