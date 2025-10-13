Mitt Romney’s family is mourning a heartbreaking loss.

Carrie Elizabeth Romney, the sister-in-law of the former U.S. Senator and presidential candidate, was found dead on Friday night (Oct. 10) in a Los Angeles-area parking garage. She was 64 years.

Tragic Circumstances

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. PT to a call from the 24500 block of Town Center Drive in Valencia, Calif.

The incident occurred in a five-story parking structure located near a Hyatt Regency hotel. Authorities told People that a woman either jumped or fell from the structure.

While her identity was not confirmed by law enforcement at the time, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later listed Carrie Elizabeth Romney as deceased on Friday, with her place of death marked as “street.”

As of Monday (Oct. 13), her cause of death is listed as “deferred,” meaning additional investigation is needed. Her body status is currently marked “ready for release.”

Family Statement

A representative for the Romney family shared a brief message: “Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

No further details or funeral arrangements have been made public.

A Public Loss for a Private Family

Mitt Romney, 77, served as the Governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and was the Republican nominee for president in 2012.

He most recently served as a U.S. Senator for Utah before retiring in early 2025. Though much of his life has played out in the public eye, Romney has long emphasized the importance of family.

This sudden and tragic loss is a painful reminder that grief touches even the most well-known families in deeply personal ways.