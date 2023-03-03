Watch Morgan Wallen&#8217;s &#8216;One Thing at a Time&#8217; Album Release Concert [Live Stream]

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Every Morgan Wallen fan can now watch Friday night's (March 3) album release concert. The singer just announced a live stream for his One Thing at a Time release show.

The acoustic concert will stream live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, starting at 7:30PM CT. On Thursday, he announced the free show and offered two tickets to anyone who wanted them, while supplies lasted. After just a few hours, tickets were gone.

Not much is known about the show other than it's an acoustic set. The focus will likely be on the 36 newly released songs — nine were released before Wallen officially dropped his album on Friday. It's his first full-length album since 2021.

How to Watch Morgan Wallen's Album Release Show:

Fans can watch the Morgan Wallen One Thing at a Time album release show on multiple social media platforms, including:

In announcing the show, Wallen explained how this event would be the only Nashville stop on his tour in 2023. The One Night at a Time World Tour begins on March 15 in New Zealand before focusing on America in mid-April. He'll be on the road through early October with a variety of opening acts.

Taste of Country will provide a full recap of the show from inside Bridgestone Arena on Friday night and Saturday morning.

