Every Morgan Wallen fan can now watch Friday night's (March 3) album release concert. The singer just announced a live stream for his One Thing at a Time release show.

The acoustic concert will stream live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, starting at 7:30PM CT. On Thursday, he announced the free show and offered two tickets to anyone who wanted them, while supplies lasted. After just a few hours, tickets were gone.

Not much is known about the show other than it's an acoustic set. The focus will likely be on the 36 newly released songs — nine were released before Wallen officially dropped his album on Friday. It's his first full-length album since 2021.

How to Watch Morgan Wallen's Album Release Show:

Fans can watch the Morgan Wallen One Thing at a Time album release show on multiple social media platforms, including:

If an embed is available, Taste of Country will provide it in this article.

In announcing the show, Wallen explained how this event would be the only Nashville stop on his tour in 2023. The One Night at a Time World Tour begins on March 15 in New Zealand before focusing on America in mid-April. He'll be on the road through early October with a variety of opening acts.

Taste of Country will provide a full recap of the show from inside Bridgestone Arena on Friday night and Saturday morning.