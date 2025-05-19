Morgan Wallen's grandma, Mamaw Kay, just revealed a lot about country music's hottest headliner, including what she calls him when nobody else is around.

While her grandson was releasing a new album (I'm the Problem dropped on May 16), she was live on 107.7 WIVK-FM, a radio station in the singer's hometown just outside of Knoxville.

WIVK-FM's Joey and Nancy did their broadcast live from a local restaurant, where Wallen's grandma was front and center to field rapid-fire questions. We actually learned quite a bit from what she had to say.

For starters, she calls the country star "Mogi." Wallen's full name is Morgan Cole Wallen.

Then, Mamaw Kay was asked if there's something the "Sand in My Boots" singer still won't do in front of her, even though he's grown, rich and famous.

"Cuss," she responded right away. A true Southern gentleman.

The Tennessee boy was clearly raised to respect his elders.

Other things revealed about Wallen by his grandmother: His favorite dish that she makes (it's her corn), and that he gets his wild and crazy side from her side of the family.

Wallen had a busy week last week. He turned 32 on May 13, released his 37-song I'm the Problem album that Friday (May 16), then hosted his first-ever festival, Sand in My Boots, in Gulf Shores, Ala.

He also supported his buddy Ernest's album release — a lot to pack in after skipping the 2025 ACM Awards at the beginning of the month. Next up is a full-scale stadium tour in support of his latest project, starting with a show in Houston on June 20.

