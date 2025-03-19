Morgan Wallen’s Headed Back to ‘SNL’ + He Might Have More News, Too

Morgan Wallen had big news to share on Wednesday (March 19): He's booked as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on March 29.

It'll be Wallen's second time as the musical guest on SNL, and the third time he's been booked (his first appearance, set for October 2020, was canceled after he broke COVID-19 protocols before the show).

He hasn't yet announced what song he'll perform during his upcoming SNL gig, which is set for March 29 in an episode that actor Mikey Madison will host.

His performance will also mark Wallen's first major live appearance since the conclusion of his One Night at a Time Tour last fall, which he followed by taking an extended break.

That included skipping the 2024 CMA Awards, where he won Entertainer of the Year. However, he's since been pretty active in terms of releasing songs, and he also announced an album and a tour for 2025.

That's all the official news from Wallen's camp right now, but fans have good reason to suspect that something else might be forthcoming.

That's because, last Friday (March 14), Wallen gave an update on the album where he said it was "officially done" and added, "more news for y'all next week." He didn't offer any further details, but some fans theorized that he could be planning to drop the full album, which doesn't yet have an official release date.

Could his SNL performance be tied to an album drop, or be his first performance of a yet-to-be-released song? It's unclear — but it seems a likely possibility that Wallen's got something big up his sleeve.

What Songs Are on Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Album?

While Wallen has yet to reveal the tracklist for his new project, he did confirm in a social media post that "I'm the Problem" and "Love Somebody" will be included on the 2025 release.

That same photo post also hinted that I'm the Problem could be a double album.

The country hitmaker has also been teasing new music on his profile. He has shared snippets of songs including "I'm a Little Crazy" and "Superman."

The latter is a special track dedicated to his son, Indigo — in it, he confronts his bumpy past as he realizes one day his little boy will learn about his father's mistakes.

Morgan Wallen's 2025 Tour Dates

After spending two years on the road with his One Night at a Time Tour, Wallen elected to take a break from the road over the holidays. However, in 2025 he has come out guns blazing with several announcements about his plans for the year.

His I'm the Problem Tour will get underway on June 20, keeping him busy through Sept. 13. He'll do multiple shows at various locations across the country with Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel joining him on select dates, along with other special guests including Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson.

In addition to his tour, Wallen is launching his own music festival: The Sand in My Boots Festival is scheduled for May 16-18 in Gulf Shores, Ala. It includes an extensive list of performers both in country music and outside of the genre.