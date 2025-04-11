Wynonna Judd admits she had concerns the last time she took the stage with her mother Naomi Judd.

The Judds matriarch's final performance was anxious and triumphant.

Three years ago — on April 11, 2022 — the Judds were celebrated at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville. It was their first televised awards show performance in 20 years and meant to promote an upcoming tour.

The pair were set to enter the Country Music Hall of Fame three weeks later — there was so much love and momentum.

The Judds sang their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" from outside of the Country Music Hall of Fame. A full gospel choir backed them.

Fans and media celebrated the moment. Taste of Country called The Judds' final performance "one of the most stunning performances of the night.

Nineteen days later, Naomi Judd died by suicide at age 76.

During an interview with Hota Kotb on the Making Space With Hoda Kotb podcast, Wynonna Judd would reflect on the moment and admit her mother was very fragile.

"I think it’s because she hadn’t sung in a long time," she said in January 2023 (per FOX News). "And I think when our parents get older, their world gets smaller. And she was late (that night), and she is never late. I think she was nervous."

Wynonna recalled her mother turning toward to her and blinking in an unusual way that signaled some nerves. Naomi was a bit off, she says.

"I softened, which I think is God’s grace. I just kind of reached out and touched her hand, like, 'I’m here. I got you. It’s OK,'" Wynonna Judd says.