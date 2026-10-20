The first three artists for Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration have been announced. Hardy will return to the CBS telecast after hosting in 2025.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air on CBS at 8PM ET on Dec. 31.

Once again, the free concert will happen in downtown Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The Music Note Drop happens at midnight CT.

Additionally, Little Big Town and the Red Clay Strays will perform.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

2026 Nashville New Year's Eve Performers:

The first three performers for the Dec. 31 New Year's Eve concert in Nashville were announced on Oct. 20. The short list includes:

Hardy

Little Big Town

Red Clay Strays

In 2025, over a dozen country artists were featured during the five-hour-long telecast. That included Brooks & Dunn, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Riley Green.

Hardy and comedian Bert Kreischer hosted in 2025. No hosts have been named for 2026.

How To Watch New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash:

The 2026 version of Nashville's Big Bash will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ (premium).

This is the sixth straight year CBS has broadcast Nashville's New Year's Eve festivities. Performances take place in real time at Bicentennial Mall but there are also pre-recorded performances from other Nashville venues.

This event is very country focused (although comedians like Dusty Slay have turned up) but other New Year's Eve parties have featured country artists.