15 New Country Songs + Albums You Missed This Week (Nov. 4-10)
This week's CMA Awards introduced a wave of new country music that — combined with previously announced albums — fattened our already thick list of releases.
Hardy announced a new album and Zac Brown Band dropped one. Kenny Chesney revealed a new radio single and Priscilla Block followed through on a promise to share a new song called "Hey Jack."
Scroll down to see 15 new songs, album and announced albums from country music's biggest hitmakers. This weekly list is a wide-ranging gathering of projects from legends, newcomers and more. Listen or click to listen when possible.
Chris Stapleton, Higher (Nov. 10)
Gabby Barrett, Chapter & Verse (Announced for Feb. 2, 2024)
Grabby Barrett, "Growin' Up Raising You"
Garth Brooks, Time Traveler (Nov. 7)
Garth Brooks, Ronnie Dunn "Rodeo Man"
Hardy, Hixtape Vol. 3: Difftape (Announced for March 29, 2024)
Joe Diffie and Post Malone, "Pickup Man"
Jonas Brothers and Bailey Zimmerman, "Strong Enough"
Kenny Chesney, "Take Her Home"
Matt Stell, "Breakin' in Boots"
Priscilla Block, "Hey Jack"
Tigirlily Gold, "Falalala Falling"
Ty Herndon, Jacob Deluxe Edition (Announced for Nov. 17)
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like Christmas"
Zac Brown Band, From the Road Vol. 1: Covers (Nov. 10)
