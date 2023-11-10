This week's CMA Awards introduced a wave of new country music that — combined with previously announced albums — fattened our already thick list of releases.

Hardy announced a new album and Zac Brown Band dropped one. Kenny Chesney revealed a new radio single and Priscilla Block followed through on a promise to share a new song called "Hey Jack."

Scroll down to see 15 new songs, album and announced albums from country music's biggest hitmakers. This weekly list is a wide-ranging gathering of projects from legends, newcomers and more. Listen or click to listen when possible.

Chris Stapleton, Higher (Nov. 10)

chris-stapleton-new-album-higher Mercury Nashville loading...

Warner Music Nashville Warner Music Nashville loading...

Grabby Barrett, "Growin' Up Raising You"

Garth Brooks, Time Traveler (Nov. 7)

attachment-Time Traveler GarthBrooks loading...

Courtesy of Big Machine Records Courtesy of Big Machine Records loading...

Big Loud Records Big Loud Records loading...

Joe Diffie and Post Malone, "Pickup Man"

Jonas Brothers and Bailey Zimmerman, "Strong Enough"

Matt Stell, "Breakin' in Boots"

Priscilla Block, "Hey Jack"

Tigirlily Gold, "Falalala Falling"

Ty Herndon, Jacob Deluxe Edition (Announced for Nov. 17)

DELIU - 1 Pivotal Records loading...

Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like Christmas"

Zac Brown Band, From the Road Vol. 1: Covers (Nov. 10)

Home Grown Music Home Grown Music loading...