Keith Urban’s wife, Nicole Kidman, just reminded us that dancing around the house can serve as the best medicine when it comes to dealing with life’s many uncertainties. The award-winning actress busted out a few moves during her country star husband’s Facebook Live concert on March 23.

The live 30-minute session, dubbed “Urban Underground,” featured Urban performing various fan-requested songs from the comfort of his home studio in Nashville.

As Urban began jamming along to a track of his hit, “Never Comin’ Down,” from his 2018 Graffiti U album, a barefoot Kidman eased her way into the shot. She then set her beverage down to clap and sing along with Urban while he rapidly moved his fingers down the neck of his ganjo.

Kidman, who looked the picture of comfort in a turtleneck and skinny jeans, clearly couldn’t help but feel the music as she unashamedly danced in and out of the frame numerous times during Urban’s performance. Afterward, she showed her support even more by playing the role of a roadie, helping her husband of nearly 14 years switch out guitars between songs.

Urban, who followed up “Never Comin’ Down” with tunes including “You Gonna Fly,” “Somewhere in My Car” and Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler,” has been virtually entertaining fans with live-streamed concerts over the past few weeks, as he continues to self-isolate with his family due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On April 5, the "God Whispered Your Name" hitmaker also took part in the ACM Presents: Our Country television special, opening the show with a memorable pre-recorded performance of 2016's "Wasted Time."

ACM Presents: Our Country, which aired in the place of the postponed 2020 ACM Awards, featured at-home performances by stars including Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and more.

Urban is set to host the ACM Awards on their rescheduled air date in September.