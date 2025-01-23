This Food Chain Will Now Be Open on Sundays, But Some Employees Aren’t Happy

There are a few chain stores left that stay closed on Sundays for the sole purpose of letting their employees have that day to rest and be with their families.

According to TheTakeout.com, one of the chains that is removing itself from that list of businesses closed on Sundays is Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is not a new chain; they have been around since 1997, and for nearly three decades they have closed on Sundays to make the brand feel more "homely."

Here's the thing: When a business and brand like Nothing Bundt Cakes gets too big, they tend to get spun off to large corporations.

That is the case with Nothing Bundt Cakes, as they were sold to Roark Capital back in 2021. Roark Capital has now decided to change up their store hour policies.

All Nothing Bundt Cakes will now need to be open a minimum of 62 hours per week, and six of those hours have to be on Sunday.

For some franchise owners, that is not a good look. Some owners were originally attracted to the brand due to the fact that they could be closed on Sundays to have time to be with families and have that day for religious purposes if they choose.

According to TheTakeout.com, locations in and around Utah are the most affected by this change, as they have a high Mormon population.

Sundays are the sabbath for the Mormon population, and they are said to be resting or practicing religion on that day.

It's not just that, though; a lot of the locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes are in rural locations and smaller towns.

Smaller towns tend to have less business traffic on Sundays, and those locations would have to pay money to be open on Sunday and would have very little to no foot traffic to account for it.

Could Nothing Bundt Cakes turn into Nothing Bundt Problems? Only time will tell.