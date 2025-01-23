This Food Chain Will Now Be Open on Sundays, But Some Employees Aren&#8217;t Happy

This Food Chain Will Now Be Open on Sundays, But Some Employees Aren’t Happy

Canva

There are a few chain stores left that stay closed on Sundays for the sole purpose of letting their employees have that day to rest and be with their families.

According to TheTakeout.com, one of the chains that is removing itself from that list of businesses closed on Sundays is Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is not a new chain; they have been around since 1997, and for nearly three decades they have closed on Sundays to make the brand feel more "homely."

Here's the thing: When a business and brand like Nothing Bundt Cakes gets too big, they tend to get spun off to large corporations.

That is the case with Nothing Bundt Cakes, as they were sold to Roark Capital back in 2021. Roark Capital has now decided to change up their store hour policies.

All Nothing Bundt Cakes will now need to be open a minimum of 62 hours per week, and six of those hours have to be on Sunday.

For some franchise owners, that is not a good look. Some owners were originally attracted to the brand due to the fact that they could be closed on Sundays to have time to be with families and have that day for religious purposes if they choose.

According to TheTakeout.com, locations in and around Utah are the most affected by this change, as they have a high Mormon population.

Sundays are the sabbath for the Mormon population, and they are said to be resting or practicing religion on that day.

It's not just that, though; a lot of the locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes are in rural locations and smaller towns.

Smaller towns tend to have less business traffic on Sundays, and those locations would have to pay money to be open on Sunday and would have very little to no foot traffic to account for it.

Could Nothing Bundt Cakes turn into Nothing Bundt Problems? Only time will tell.

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants

Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years.

Gallery Credit: Jess

The Top 40 Country Songs of 2024, Ranked

New country artists and traditionalists rule this Top Country Songs of 2024 list.

Zach Top and Ella Langley are newcomers that purists may enjoy, while fans of more progressive country music will appreciate Jelly Roll, Post Malone and Shaboozey.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 40 songs of 2024, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were also influential.

Songs included on our previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Categories: Chain Stores, Food

More From Taste of Country