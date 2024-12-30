Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray, have been parents for nearly five months now, and as all parents know, the first year of a baby's life brings a lot of milestones.

The couple celebrated a special one with their son, Major, over the holidays: His dedication to God.

Hallie took to social media to share the special day with her followers, noting the couple was able to travel to her home church in Oklahoma for the occasion.

"Major was dedicated today at the church I grew up going to," she writes, tagging Life Church in McAlester, Okla. "Thank you so much @terrenbakeranderson for such a beautiful dedication message for our baby boy and an amazing sermon, as always! & Thank you Jesus!!!!!"

The star's wife also shared photos with fans. The first shows Hallie holding Major as she stands on stage with McCollum and the pastor. In the second snapshot, the family of three stand in front of a Christmas display, featuring several hanging presents in front of a green curtain.

See Hallie's post below:

Parker McCollum's Baby Boy Dedicated to Jesus

Hallie's followers flooded the comments with love and support for the couple.

"Beautiful humans," one writes.

"Thank you Jesus for covering this beautiful family," another chimes in.

"May the lord bless Major and guide him all the days of his life," another says.

"Major you are SO loved!!!!"

Who Is Parker McCollum's Wife, Hallie Ray?

McCollum and Hallie met through a mutual friend. Even though there wasn't an initial spark, the country singer loved her name and put it in a song. In fact, he did it before he even met her.

“We were both young and probably weren’t ready for it, but a buddy of mine had been telling me about her and I just really liked her name Hallie Ray Light. I started trying to put that name in a song before I’d even met her,” McCollum told Country Now 2022.

“Then she ended up coming out to a show and didn’t stick around too long. I don’t think she liked me a whole lot, but I was still pretty hell-bent on writing that song and putting her name in it," he continued.

It would be another nine months of Parker chasing Hallie Ray before she came around to the idea of the two of them dating. In 2020, the couple split after trying to juggle a long distance relationship, but it wouldn't be long before they'd commit to each other: By 2021 they were engaged, and they married on March 28, 2022.

On August 8, 2024, the pair welcomed Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, their first child.