Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Gushes About Family After Welcoming Third Baby

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, recently grew their family from four to five. The Mahomes family welcomed a new baby girl, Golden Ray, on Jan. 12.

Golden joins sister Sterling Skye, 3, and brother "Bronze," 2.

The football player might be tough out on the field, but he is tender and soft when it comes to his growing family. In 2022, Mahomes opened up on how he's raising his kids during an episode of Football Night in America.

"I'm going to teach my son, my daughter, all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn. But at the same time, I want to let it be about them," he said. "That's what my dad did growing up, that's what my parents did. They didn't pressure me to do anything. I think that's why I'm in the position I am today."

A gifted quarterback, Mahomes been a star for the Chiefs since 2017, and his teammates have become a family to him, as well. During a recent press conference after a recent playoff win, he expressed his emotions about his team and the sweet season of life he is in with his biological family.

“It’s been a special run, just with everybody here in Kansas City, from the organization to the community, from the team and from my family," Mahomes says. "I just try to cherish that."

"I still remember moments from the World Series my dad [Patrick Sr.] played when I was 5 years old. So, these are moments I’ll have with my family for the rest of my life."

Brittany Mahomes may have just given birth, but she's not going to miss out on her husband’s playoff games. Just days after giving birth to baby girl Golden, the mom of three posted a carousel of photos from Sunday’s game on social media, and she's giving her husband a big smooch in one of them.

“On to the next,” she writes.

As the NFL playoffs are in full swing, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to return to the AFC Championship. They will be taking on the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills on Sunday (Jan. 26) at the Chiefs' home stadium, Arrowhead Stadium.

